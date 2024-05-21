San Francisco Giants Might Want a Mulligan After Signing Former Cy Young
The San Francisco Giants have played much better over their past four games, winning four straight. After the rough start to the season, the Giants have to continue playing at a high level if they want to make up ground.
Only one game out of a Wild Card spot, the hope is for them to continue playing this way and at least put them in a position to make the playoffs. With all the talent on the roster, there's a good chance they'll perform in the postseason. Baseball is tougher than any sport when it comes to winning as anything can happen in a series.
Blake Snell, the 2023 National League Cy Young winner, will be back on Wednesday. The left-handed ace had his struggles in his first three starts, but it's unfair to criticize him too much due to not pitching in Spring Training as he signed late in the offseason.
However, his struggles were tough to watch, posting an 11.57 ERA across 11.2 innings pitched.
When looking at one mulligan San Francisco wishes they could have, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the Snell signing.
"Through 30 percent of the season, though, the 31-year-old has made three starts for the Giants with an 11.57 ERA," Miller wrote. "Not exactly what they had in mind when they gave the two-time Cy Young winner a two-year, $62 million deal.
If the they are going to be the team they hoped to be entering the season, much of that sits on Snell's shoulders. By signing him, among other moves, they committed to trying to win this year.
After posting a 2.25 ERA last season, if he can do that when he returns, they'll be in a great position to continue improving and land a Wild Card spot.
Perhaps hitting the injured list was the best thing for the 31-year-old as it allowed him to start two games in the minors. That'll be seen on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.