San Francisco Giants Named ‘Fit’ for Shortstop Having Career Year
The San Francisco Giants have continued to struggle in recent days, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. Despite being 36-40 on the year, the Giants still sit just two games back for the third Wild Card spot.
What they do at the trade deadline will be one of the more interesting stories around baseball. San Francisco has pieces that contending teams could be interested in, but they also could look at adding a few more pieces to better their own roster.
Only two games out of a playoff spot, the expectation is for them to be buyers and do what's needed to solidify their chances of making the playoffs.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed 13 top trade candidates and potential fits. He listed the Giants as a potential fit for shortstop Paul DeJong, who played in 18 games for the team during the 2023 campaign.
"DeJong has already matched his home run total from all of 2023, belting 14 in his first 70 games with Chicago. The 30-year-old's .751 OPS is his highest value since his lone All-Star season in 2019 (.762), providing great value for his $1.75 million contract.
"DeJong is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given the dearth of middle-infield talent expected to be moved this summer, he could become a popular target for contenders."
Given that he'd only be a rental due to him hitting free agency at the end of the season, DeJong shouldn't cost much.
San Francisco has also had struggles at the shortstop position. Nick Ahmed recently returned from injury, and while he's known for being an above-average defender, his offensive production hasn't been much.
The 34-year-old is slashing .277/.295/.572 and has yet to hit a home run.
Brett Wisely has proven to be a big-league talent but hasn't played shortstop as much since Ahmed's return. The 25-year-old is slashing .296/.326/.432 with two home runs in 81 at-bats.
DeJong's output at the plate would be a big help for a lineup that's struggled for much of the year. DeJong, 30, is slashing .237/.287/.466 with 14 home runs.
His 110 OPS+ would be the best since his rookie season.
The Giants would be hoping that he can continue having one of the better seasons of his career, which is always a risk.
However, if they don't want to move some of the top prospects in their system, taking a chance on a proven veteran might be the way to go.