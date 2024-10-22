San Francisco Giants Named Landing Spot for Top Power Hitter on Free Agency Market
LaMonte Wade Jr. is under contract through 2026, when he'll then hit free agency. However, adding a first baseman might not be out of the question for the San Francisco Giants this winter.
The team needs as much offensive help as it can get, and with first base typically being a position where players hit for power, he lacked in that department.
Wade had just eight home runs and 16 doubles, which is somewhat of a concern for a player at first base. That doesn't discredit his 121 OPS+ and .761 OPS, but there might be better options for the Giants.
The question would then become whether they're willing to spend on a first baseman when it's not their biggest issue.
That's why there are questions about them signing Pete Alonso, even though the fit makes sense on paper.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named them the No. 6 landing spot for the slugger and highlighted why San Francisco might stay away from him.
"Do they even want or need to add Alonso, though? Both Wade and Flores are in their final year before hitting free agency, but 2023 first-round pick Eldridge might be the answer sooner rather than later. Save for Kansas City's 2024 No. 6 overall pick Jac Caglianone, Eldridge is the highest-rated first base prospect, per MLB.com. He just turned 20 this month and isn't likely to crack the 2025 Opening Day roster, but he'll probably be ready by the following spring. That's enough to keep the Giants out of the top five here, even though it's otherwise a logical fit for a franchise that has spent the past two decades searching for (and routinely getting outbid on) a legitimate slugger."
If they have trust in some of their young prospects coming up, it isn't a bad idea.
However, it's also important to note that the Giants have had a few youngsters come up over the past few seasons and struggle. If they want to compete in the foreseeable future, and after Matt Chapman signed a long-term deal, that looked to be the indication, they need to add veterans like Alonso.
Alonso would be at the top of the list of players who could help this lineup. He posted a 123 OPS+ and earned his fourth All-Star nod in 2024.
His power numbers could regress while playing at Oracle Park, which could worry the 29-year-old.
Still, if San Francisco is willing to give him the type of money he's looking for, that often outweighs any negatives.