San Francisco Giants Named Possible Destination for Star Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants are a team that many expect to be very aggressive during the upcoming offseason. Some have already connected them as a team that could pursue a monstrous contract for superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
While they could get involved in the Soto sweepstakes, they're not likely to win them.
If they do miss on him, there is a good chance that the Giants would pivot to other star free agents.
One name to keep an eye on could be Houston Astros star impending free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News has suggested that San Francisco could look at signing Bregman if they end up losing Matt Chapman.
"The slugger still possesses plenty of power and is capable of producing when the lights are brightest. San Francisco will need power in their lineup if they lose Chapman, but they could easily pivot to Bregman. We'll see how the market develops this winter and if the Giants will indeed check in on the former World Series hero."
Jim Bowden of The Athletic also suggested that Bregman is the kind of player that could help lead a team to a championship. That is where the Giants want to get to, which would make sense for a potential fit.
"Alex Bregman is the epitome of a championship-caliber player. He's a tremendous teammate and wants to be at the plate with the game on the line."
During the 2024 season so far with the Astros, Bregman has played in 116 games. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 59 RBI, while slashing .261/.318/.445.
Those numbers show that he can still play at a high level. Even at 30 years old, he's the kind of piece that a hopeful contender will want to sign.
San Francisco will be far from the only team that could sign Bregman.
The Astros will likely have interest in bringing him back and a handful of other teams around the league could use a player like him. He'll have a long list of potential suitors to choose from.
Expect to see the Giants put together an extremely active offseason. They are fed up with being a middle of the pack team and will do whatever it takes to get back into championship contention. Bregman could be a potential target.