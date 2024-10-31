San Francisco Giants Named Potential Trade Fit for Left-Handed Starting Pitcher
Heading into the first offseason with Buster Posey as the president of baseball operations, everyone is keeping a close eye on the San Francisco Giants.
How differently will things operate under a first-time front office member compared to the last few years under Farhan Zaidi? Who will be the new general manager working alongside the former World Series champion as well?
We will find the answer to those questions in the coming weeks as free agency is knocking on the doorstep.
Heading into the winter, there are a few clear areas of need on the roster.
The Giants have very few foundational pieces for their lineup. Tyler Fitzgerald came out of nowhere in 2024, but questions remain if he is best suited to be a full-time shortstop.
Matt Chapman is locked in as the long-term answer at third base and Heliot Ramos will be handling one of the outfield spots. The team hopes Jung Hoo Lee will be able to bounce back after an injury-riddled first year in the Major Leagues.
A lot of attention will be given to the lineup and rightfully so. They could use at least one more outfielder, especially is Mike Yastrzemski is traded, and first base could use help until Bryce Eldrdige is ready.
But, an underrated need for the team is their pitching staff. More specifically, the starting rotation.
Logan Webb remains as reliable as ever as an innings-eating ace, but there are questions behind him. Robbie Ray was unable to stay healthy in 2024 and Blake Snell is likely hitting the market again.
Youngsters Kyle Harrison and Hayden Birdsong showed promise, but how ready are they for prominent roles? Jordan Hicks and Keaton Winn have both had issues staying healthy.
Adding at least one more established arm to the mix wouldn’t be a bad idea. One player that they could look into acquiring via trade is Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has named San Francisco as a potential trade fit for the talented lefty who has shown top-of-the-rotation stuff at points in his career.
There would be some risks, as Luzardo has started more than 18 games in a single season only once in his career; in 2023 with the Marlins. His value was sky high at the time, but has come down after a disappointing 2024.
This would be the perfect time for a team like the Giants to buy low on him. Showing aggresinves now would behoove them, as Luzardo could improve his stock and up the asking price if he performs well in Spring Training and into the early part of the 2025 campaign.