Surprise Prospect Rising Through Rankings in San Francisco Giants Farm System
The San Francisco Giants are playing some excellent baseball this season, and the recent addition of Rafael Devers might take them to the next level.
Coming into the year, expectations weren’t all that high for the Giants in what appeared to be a challenging National League West. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres haven’t disappointed, injuries have negatively impacted the Arizona Diamondbacks so far.
Now, with one of the best records in the NL, San Francisco got aggressive well before the trade deadline and pulled off a blockbuster trade for the star slugger from the Boston Red Sox.
More News: San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Homered Again on Day of Devers' Arrival
With the relationship between the two sides souring, it allowed Buster Posey to get aggressive and add an impact player to the roster.
The addition of Devers could be exactly what the Giants need to solidify themselves as a contender not only in 2025 but for years to come. Furthermore, with the franchise struggling to sign stars in free agency, acquiring the slugger also helps in that area.
More News: Giants Slugger Will Be 'Down a While' With Latest Injury That Has Him on IL
Adding a player like Devers to the team comes at a good time with the franchise still trying to build up their farm system. Even though they were able to acquire a star, they took on the remaining left on his contract and avoided having to further weaken their farm system.
Even though they don’t have a great system currently, some young players are starting to develop.
Who Is Improving for San Francisco?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the farm system for the Giants being one of the worst in baseball, but a couple of surprises rising in the ranks.
More News: Did New Giants Star Rafael Devers Throw Shade at Red Sox With His Position Comments?
“Davidson ($50,000) and Harris ($10,000) were both signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the 2023 draft concluded and now they both rank among the top 10 prospects in the Giants system.”
While both Bo Davidson and Trent Harris are a long way from potentially making an impact in the Majors, both being listed as a Top 10 prospects in the organization already is encouraging.
Neither were drafted by the Giants, with the franchise signing them after the 2023 draft.
Of the two, Harris might be the one who makes it to the Majors first with him getting some experience in Triple-A already. So far the results have been fairly decent, showcasing an ability to strike out batters at a high level.
More News: Giants Activate Justin Verlander and Patrick Bailey From Injured List
The bullpen is currently the greatest strength for San Francisco, so an opportunity might be hard to come by this year for Harris. However, he will certainly be a name worth watching considering his quick rise through the system.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.