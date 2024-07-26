San Francisco Giants Place Veteran Infielder on IL, Recall Promising Youngster
The San Francisco Giants have placed second baseman Thairo Estrada on the IL with a wrist injury, and have brought Casey Schmitt back as the corresponding move.
This marks the second time this season that Estrada has hit the IL. On June 28, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain and didn't return until July 9.
Evidently, his wrist has continued to nag him.
Since returning, the 28-year-old has struggled mightily. In 10 games played, Estrada collected just three hits in 34 at-bats with a triple and four RBI. He continued to lose playing time to Tyler Fitzgerald and Brett Wisely, but his struggles may be linked to his wrist if it didn't fully recover.
Even before the injury, though, Estrada had a .640 OPS and was clearly having a down season.
The Giants' corresponding move for the injury was to recall infielder Casey Schmitt. The 25-year-old made his debut last year as a glove-first infielder, but was poor at the plate with a 60 OPS+.
In 2024, he has already made two different big league stints.
In 12 total games, Schmitt has still struggled at the plate. His OPS has been raised to .628 from last year's .580 mark, but he still shows real issues with plate discipline. In 41 at-bats, he has struck out eight times compared to zero walks.
In total, he has three extra-base hits, two home runs and a double.
However, his ability to play all over the infield is valuable, as he has played third, shortstop and second in the big leagues.
With Fitzgerald being the hottest hitter on the team and Brett Wisely playing well, Schmitt will serve as defensive depth while Estrada is out.