San Francisco Giants Place Young Starting Pitcher On IL
The San Francisco Giants are continuing to keep themselves within striking distance in the National League Wild Card race. While they have had an up-and-down year, there is still hope for a major turnaround.
With some players starting to get healthy and close to joining the Giants, such as Robbie Ray, there are some reinforcements on the way.
Unfortunately, San Francisco was forced to place young starting pitcher Kyle Harrison on IL.
Harrison is dealing with a sprained ankle that will keep him out for some time. He has been a key part of the Giants' rotation and will certainly be missed.
So far this season, Harrison has started in 14 games. He has come through with a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.96 ERA. Those numbers are solid, especially for a 22-year-old starter.
To replace Harrison, San Francisco placed right-hander Spencer Bivens on the active roster. They also released right-hander Nick Avila in order to clear a spot for Bivens on the 40-man roster.
The Giants' rotation has been bit by the injury bug all season long. Blake Snell has missed a lot of time due to injury, and Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck have all missed the entire season to this point.
Fans can only hope that San Francisco starts getting better luck on the injury front. If they are unable to stay healthy, turning the season around and getting into the postseason will be a very tall task.