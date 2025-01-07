San Francisco Giants Predicted To Lose Out on Star Due to 'Mediocre' Roster
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are starting to heat up.
Given his decision has to be made by Jan. 23, the San Francisco Giants and every other team involved only have a few more days to give him their best sales pitch.
The Giants have to heavily sell being in California, pitching at Oracle, and franchise history.
When San Francisco was at its best, it dominated the baseball world.
The Giants are one of the best franchises in MLB history, and while the last few years haven't gone as planned, that doesn't take away from the teams' previous success.
Regarding California, Japanese players often want to stay closer to home, and the state offers that.
Sasaki can come in and dominate, at least that's the expectation, but if he's pitching at Oracle Park, a pitcher-friendly ballpark, his numbers could be Cy Young good.
That should be enticing for him.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes one of the seven teams he's met with, which includes San Francisco, will sign him, so there's some hope.
"Seven teams have reportedly met with Sasaki and his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, in Los Angeles, including the Dodgers, Padres, Cubs, Yankees, Mets, Rangers and Giants. Other teams still could be added to the list, but in all probability Sasaki is probably going to sign with one of those seven."
However, Bowden added that he doesn't expect the Giants to land the right-hander, citing two things as the clear issues.
"I don't think the Giants make a lot of sense for him based on their weak farm system and mediocre major-league roster. I view the Rangers as a long shot, though they would be a good fit because of their strong pitching room and leadership group. The Cubs also seem like a stretch to me. That leaves both New York teams and the Padres."
San Francisco's roster isn't as elite as some of the other top teams in baseball, but if the Giants added Sasaki and made another move or two, whether now or at the trade deadline, they could be a sneaky team.
In the National League West, sneaky likely isn't good enough, but Sasaki could help put them over the top.
If he wants to win instantly and play in California, the Los Angeles Dodgers make too much sense.
It'd be frustrating to most baseball fans to see him join the Dodgers, but that's what happens when a team finds the success they have.