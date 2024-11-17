San Francisco Giants Projected to Sign Slugging Outfielder on Bargain Deal
The MLB offseason is underway and there are a lot of talented players available in free agency. Quite a few teams, including the San Francisco Giants, are expected to be aggressive in trying to add talent.
At the top of the free agency list, Juan Soto is head and shoulders above the rest as the most coveted player available. Speaking of the Giants, they are one of the few teams who have been given a legitimate chance to land the superstar outfielder.
While San Francisco is listed as a potential suitor for Soto, they're unlikely to get a deal done with him. That would make them pivot quickly and pursue other options.
Obviously, the Giants want to make a splash. However, they could also look to dip into the mid-tier free agent pool to land talent to make upgrades around their roster.
DeadSpin made an intriguing prediction for San Francisco. They believe that the Giants will end up signing an interesting veteran outfielder in free agency.
The site projected San Francisco to land Boston Red Sox free agent outfielder Tyler O'Neill on a three-year, $45 million contract.
O'Neill is the kind of mid-tier player that can bring a solid upgrade to the lineup. He's not a star, but he's a quality player who can produce big numbers at the plate.
During the 2024 season with the Red Sox, O'Neill ended up playing in 113 games. He hit 31 home runs to go along with 61 RBI, while slashing .241/.336/.511.
At 29 years old, O'Neill would be a nice pickup on a three or four-year deal. He would be an immediate starter in the outfield for the Giants.
In addition to projecting that San Francisco would land O'Neill, DeadSpin has also projected that the Giants will land star free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on a four-year, $100 million deal.
Adding both Flaherty and O'Neill in free agency would be a step in the right direction for San Francisco.
The team would obviously prefer to add more star power, but if the Giants can't get a deal done with any of the top-end players, changing direction to these two players would still be a quality offseason.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Giants this offseason. Both Flaherty and O'Neill make sense as potential targets to keep a close eye on.