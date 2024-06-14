Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Pull Off Trade for Promising Royals Catcher

The San Francisco Giants have pulled off a trade for a promising young catcher from the Kansas City Royals.

Sep 18, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher James McArthur (66) celebrates with catcher Logan Porter (88) after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.
Sep 18, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher James McArthur (66) celebrates with catcher Logan Porter (88) after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants have been looking for help via the trade market and have pulled off a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

According to an announcement from the Royals, the Giants have acquired catcher Logan Porter from Kansas City for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Porter, a 29-year-old, offers promise for San Francisco.

During the 2023 season with the Royals, Porter played in 11 games and ended up hitting .194/.324/.323 with one home run and three RBI.

So far during the 2024 season, Porter has played for the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of Kansas City. He has put up good numbers, batting .319 to go along with six home runs and 22 RBI.

While this is a smaller trade, he has an opportunity to work his way up to the Majors.

Patrick Bailey has been performing decently, but they don't have another viable option behind him, something that was seen when their full-time starter missed time with an injury.

Porter could find himself in a backup role, or at the very least, being the first option the Giants call if any of their catchers miss more time on the IL.

Granted, this isn't the kind of move that gets fans extremely excited, but San Francisco made a good move to add depth to this roster by acquiring a player with potential for a cheap price.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of role Porter can earn for himself with his new team.

