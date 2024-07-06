San Francisco Giants Remain Interested In Flamethrowing Draft Prospect
The San Francisco Giants don't pick until the middle of the first round of the MLB draft, but that could be the perfect spot to fill one of their needs.
In the latest MLB.com mock draft from Jonathan Mayo, San Francisco went with high school southpaw Cam Caminiti out of Arizona with the No. 15 overall selection.
Caminiti is verbally committed to Louisiana State University, but is expected to forgo that and especially if he's a first round selection. He's also been mocked to the Giants plenty of times before
"This connection is made so often it’s almost impossible to believe it, but there is interest for sure," said Mayo. "They could also look at Yesavage or one of the remaining college bats like Smith, Benge, North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt or LSU’s Tommy White."
If they do go with Caminiti, they'd be grabbing the No. 15 overall prospect in the draft according to MLB as well as the second-best left-handed pitcher.
"The athleticism Caminiti shows when he’s playing center field helps him on the mound and there’s confidence he’ll be able to use his repeatable delivery and be a consistent strike-thrower as he matures," said his scouting report.
The 17-year-old can already plus potential on four-different pitches.
While it's not averaging in the high-90s, his fastball can already touch 98 MPH. For now, it's mostly known for its movement. If he can keep the deceptiveness with an increase in speed, he could be looking at a devastating fastball. It's still his best pitch as of now.
He's working on his curveball, changeup and slider to find the best combination of breaking and off-speed pitches, but has flashed the ability to throw all three of them well. The changeup is both the newest and believed to be the highest upside.
San Francisco already have three southpaws within their top-10 prospects list, but the position could still use some replenishing as two are expected to be called up within the next calendar year..
The main reason the Giants might not make this selection would be trying to find a college bat that could make the jump sooner-than-later to help in a push for the playoffs.
As exciting as Caminiti is, he won't factor into the big leagues for a long time as he doesn't even turn 18 until August.
Taking high school arms in the first round is a huge risk, but the stuff might just be good enough already to warrant it.