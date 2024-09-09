San Francisco Giants Remain Unchanged in MLB Power Rankings
The San Francisco Giants were able to play a bit of spoiler over the weekend, as they defeated the San Diego Padres in their series by winning two out of three games.
The Giants have been struggling a bit of late prior to the nice series win against a division rival, as the National League West has been extremely competitive this season. For San Francisco, they have their eye on next season at this point, despite hovering around the .500 mark, the Giants won’t be making the playoffs this season.
This week was a busy one for San Francisco, as they were able to lock up one of their key players long-term in Matt Chapman. Chapman was an offseason signing of the Giants and is having an excellent year for them.
Due to his success this season, it became pretty clear that Chapman was going to opt out of his contract at the end of the season and test free agency once again. Arguably the best hitter on the team, San Francisco didn’t want to risk that and locked him up on a six-year deal.
Even though the Giants were able to win their series against the Padres, it wasn’t enough to move them in Zachary D. Rymer’s MLB Power Rankings on Bleacher Report. San Francisco still ranks 19th, but the signing of Chapman was a big positive.
“The Giants are on a 10-15 run in their own right, but kudos to them for getting a big piece of offseason shopping done early. Given his 6.3 WAR, locking up Matt Chapman for $151 million over six years feels like a bargain.”
With this season essentially being over for San Francisco, the plan going forward has to be playing solid for the rest of the season and trying to figure out how to catch up to the other great teams in the NL West.
The Giants haven’t shied away from trying to spend money in recent years, as they have been interested in a lot of the top free agents. Unfortunately, they just haven’t been able to get deals done.
Keeping Chapman, however, is great news for San Francisco, as they know at least going into next season that they will have him to anchor the lineup. Now, Chapman and his teammates will try to continue to play spoiler down the stretch, as they will be facing a lot of potential playoff teams.