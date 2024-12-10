San Francisco Giants Reportedly Team to Watch For Max Fried in Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have entered the Winter Meetings already making some impressive splash in free agency.
After another season below .500, the Giants came into the offseason with the hopes of getting impact players in free agency. Last offseason, San Francisco was able to bring in a couple of big names in Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, but both of those contracts were always going to be one-year deals.
While Chapman was extended during the season, Snell recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was a significant blow to the starting rotation, but the first priority for the Giants was to improve their lineup.
They were able to do just that, as they have reached an agreement on a big deal with shortstop Willy Adames. Now that San Francisco have got their guy in their lineup, they can refocus on replacing Snell.
Recently, Buster Olney of ESPN.com wrote about the Giants as a team to watch for left-hander Max Fried. He highlighted that while the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are heavily interested, not to rule out San Francisco.
“As we move forward in free agency, one possible fit worth watching: Max Fried and the San Francisco Giants. He's being evaluated by contenders in the Northeast, too, but some execs wonder what his preference will be if it comes down to San Francisco vs. the two New York teams and the Red Sox.”
Fried would be a superb replacement for Snell, and perhaps even come a touch cheaper.
In his career, the southpaw has totaled a 73-36 record, 3.07 ERA, and just under a strikeout per inning. Fried has been a two-time All-Star, three-time gold glove winner. In 2022, the 30-year-old came in second for the Cy Young Award.
Since the Yankees and Red Sox have already missed out on Soto, both of these teams are going to be aggressive toward their other targets in free agency. They will be stiff competition for the Giants, but San Francisco might have an advantage over both of them.
Due to Fried being a California kid, he might prefer going back to the West Coast if the money is right. Also, the Giants have one of the best pitching parks in the league compared to good hitting parks from both American League East teams.
As the Winter Meetings roll on, Fried will certainly be a name to keep an eye on, as he is one of the best pitchers left on the free-agent market. For San Francisco, if they could have an offseason in which they sign Adames and Fried, it would have been a job well done by Buster Posey.