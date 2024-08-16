San Francisco Giants Rookie Predicted to Receive ROY Votes Amid Recent Stretch
While this has been one of the more confusing seasons of the past few years for the San Francisco Giants, there have been a few bright spots regarding young talent. It's fair to say that the campaign has been a disappointment, but the young players have given some hope for the future of this organization.
Ultimately, the Giants are going to be judged on whether they make the postseason or not. Only 3.5 games out in the National League Wild Card, they certainly have an opportunity to do so. Those young players will be a big factor, as they need to pick up some of the veteran's slack when they leave it behind.
One player who's been as good as anyone is Tyler Fitzgerald. San Francisco has been searching for a long-term middle infielder, and he looks to be somebody who can fill that hole. He hasn't played in as many games as other rookies, which hurts his chances of winning any awards. Still, he's been great.
And that's why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that he'll finish No. 5 in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
"Should this last spot belong to Shōta Imanaga? Arguably yes, but he's not helping his cause by being so dud-prone. He's surrendered at least five runs in four of his last 13 outings.
"With Fitzgerald, it feels like the NL has its version of Gary Sánchez making a late entry into the chat for the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016. Small sample size and all, but he's been a sensation in racking up a 1.194 OPS and 13 homers since July 9."
If it weren't for Paul Skenes, one of the best rookie pitchers in baseball history, perhaps Fitzgerald could've done enough in the next month and a half to get some consideration. As of the middle of August, it seems very likely that Skenes will comfortably walk away with the award, and rightfully so.
That doesn't take away from what Fitzgerald has done at the plate. He's slashing .313/.369/.626 with 14 home runs, 10 doubles, 26 RBI, and an OPS+ of 180 in 179 at-bats.
Even though he's likely not going to win the Rookie of the Year, the Giants found something here, which is more important than anything else as an organization and for Fitzgerald, too. He's proving he can play at the big league level, which should keep him around for the foreseeable future if he continues to produce this way.