San Francisco Giants Seek Critical Series Victory Over Seattle Mariners
Time is running out for the San Francisco Giants when it comes to make the playoffs, as they wrap up a series with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday.
First pitch is set for 1:10 pacific time.
The Giants (66-65) are a game over .500 after Saturday's victory over the Mariners, but in truth that's nothing more than cosmetic.
San Francisco is five games out of the final wild card berth in the National League, which is held by Atlanta. In order for the Giants to have any hope of catching the Braves, they not only need to go on a hot streak but they need the Braves to falter. Atlanta is seeking a sweep against Washington on Sunday.
Even with the myriad of players the Braves have lost to injuries, they show no signs of slowing down. So it's up to the Giants to figure out ways to win as many games as possible down the stretch.
Left-hander Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88) will make his seventh start of the season for San Francisco against the Mariners. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner is facing one of his former teams, as he played for Seattle in 2022-23 before he suffered an arm injury that led to Tommy John surgery.
The Mariners dealt Ray to the Giants in the offseason, with San Francisco knowing it wouldn't have Ray until the second half.
He's bounced back nicely from surgery and won his last start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He gave up one earned run and three hits in 6.2 innings as he struck out nine and walked none. He has 39 strikeouts and 12 walks in 27.2 innings since his return.
Seattle will counter with right-hander Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12). He's missed time this season with two different injuries, so he's making just his 16th start of the year.
In his last outing on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he took the loss but pitched well. He gave up two hits and two earned runs in 6.1 innings while striking out five and walking two. In his last seven starts he is 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA with 33 strikeouts and six walks in 40 innings.
The Giants welcomed back closer Camilo Doval on Saturday, and while he didn't get the save he did help San Francisco get out of a jam in the seventh inning and pitched a clean eighth inning in his first appearance since he was demoted to Triple-A earlier this month.
After Sunday's game, the Giants have a day off to travel to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers.