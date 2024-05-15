San Francisco Giants Set Star Pitcher’s Final Injury Rehab Start
Blake Snell will make one more injury rehab start for the San Francisco Giants, per a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
Snell will start for the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate Sacramento on Friday. Snell alluded to the potential for one more rehab start after his scintillating outing for Class A San Jose on Sunday.
The good news is that if all goes well on Friday, Snell will re-join the San Francisco rotation next week, presumably on normal rest. The Giants have two off days so they can skip the fifth spot in their rotation.
On normal rest, Snell could start as early as next Wednesday at Pittsburgh.
In his rehab start on Sunday, Snell threw four perfect innings against Stockton, tossing 46 pitches, 36 of which were strikes.
The most notable part of the star was how it started, as Snell threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, nine strikes and three strikeouts.
The 31-year-old reigning National League Cy Young winner retired 12 straight hitters, struck out seven and walked none.
He is on the 15-day injured list as he suffered a strained adductor muscle in his last start.
San Francisco signed Snell in mid-March after he went the entire offseason with only one significant offer from the New York Yankees. He is pitching on a two-year deal with a player option after this season.
Snell did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with the Giants after a short break to build up. It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA.
San Francisco is in the midst of a nine-game homestand which continues this week against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
It’s unclear as of now if Snell will be ready to help the Giants during the homestand.