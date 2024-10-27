San Francisco Giants Should Try to Steal Dodgers' Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be very busy during the upcoming MLB offseason. They are anticipated to try and make a push to get back into serious contention for the 2025 season.
As is usually the case, the Giants have money to spend and they're an attractive destination. Unfortunately, they have come up just short in most of their big-time free agency pursuits over the last few years.
Over the last few months, San Francisco has been mentioned as a potential dark horse team when it comes to superstar outfielder Juan Soto. While he would be the prized target for the Giants, it's extremely unlikely that he would sign with the team.
Instead, San Francisco will need to turn and pivot to other potential targets that could bring a big bat to the lineup.
One of those potential targets could be with a bitter rival.
Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez would be an excellent target for the Giants this offseason and would bring the kind of bat that they desire to acquire.
San Francisco should strongly consider putting a full-court press on trying to steal Hernandez from the Dodgers.
During the 2024 MLB season with Los Angeles, Hernandez played in 154 regular season games. He hit 33 home runs to go along with 99 RBI, while batting .272/.339/.501.
Hernandez would bring elite power to the Giants and he also has a quality bat outside of just having power. He's the kind of piece that could take San Francisco's lineup to the next level.
In the postseason, Hernandez has been a crucial part of the run to the World Series that the Dodgers have made. He has hit three home runs and driven in 10 RBI. Adding that kind of experience and clutch production would be a big help as well.
At 32 years old, the star outfielder still has plenty of good baseball left to be played. He would be well worth a four or five-year deal.
There are plenty of options available that the Giants could take a look at. Cody Bellinger could be another choice for San Francisco if he opts out of his deal to explore free agency.
All of that being said, the chance to both sign Hernandez to be a huge part of the lineup and to weaken Los Angeles by stealing him away would be a perfect scenario for the Giants.