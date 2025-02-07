San Francisco Giants Star Duo Take Place in Latest Top 100 Right Now Rankings
MLB network is releasing its Top 100 Right Now rankings as the new season draws near. Last Thursday marked the begining of this year's countdown as they revealed the Nos. 81-100.
On Wednesday the network released Nos. 60-41 in which two San Francisco Giants players were ranked in that window.
Ranked at No. 50 was the Giants' star pitcher Logan Webb who recorded excellent figures during the 2024 season.
Webb has pitched more innings than any starter in the game the past three seasons. In that span, he has finished in the Top 10 in National League Cy Young voting each of those seasons.
In 2022, he went 15-9 with a 2.90 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 192 innings. He followed that up with an 11-13 record 3.25 ERA in an MLB best 215 innings. Last season he led the NL innings with 204 innings and went 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA.
In that time he's gone 39-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 529 strikeouts in 613 innings.
Webb will have a lot on his plate this season because the Giants were unable to find a replacement for Blake Snell, who opted out of his contract and signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In an attempt to end their postseason drought, San Francisco will lean on a mix of youthful starters like Kyle Harrison, along with veterans Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander, both of which have won Cy Young awards.
At No. 41 on the list was new Giants shorstop Willy Adames, who is predicted to be one of the Giants' top power hitters this season.
By acquiring the shortstop, the Giants addressed one their most pressing offseason needs. Last season San Francisco's lineup had serious issues, particularly with power.
In his seven MLB seasons with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee he posted .a career slash line of 248/.322/.444/.766. He also hit 107 home runs for the Brewers, 32 of which came last season.
It is expected that Adames' addition could end the franchise's long drought in which no player has hit 30 home runs since Giants legend Barry Bonds achieved that feat in 2004.
Adames will be eager to get hitting in Oracle Park after finishing in the Top 10 of NL MVP voting and hitting 87 home runs in the last three seasons.
The Giants will rely heavily on the duo in order to have an exceptional 2025 season.