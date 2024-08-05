San Francisco Giants Star May Need IL Stint
The San Francisco Giants have had lights out pitching over the last week, but their offense has struggled as of late. With the trade of Jorge Soler, the Giants lost their biggest power threat. Although Tyler Fitzgerald just won NL Rookie of the Month, the rest of the lineup has been streaky. Now, All-Star Heliot Ramos may miss some time.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin, Ramos is dealing with a thumb injury. Since Tuesday, the thumb has been bothering him and is reportedly swollen. The injury has affected Ramos mentally, as well, saying "I didn't even want to hit the ball."
His recent slump seems to be attributed to the injury, a slump in which he's had just five hits over his last seven games. It's seeming increasingly likely that Ramos will need a stint on the 10-day IL at this point, but there hasn't been a roster moved announced. The 24-year-old is day-to-day.
An IL stint for Ramos would be a massive blow to the Giants lineup. Their lone position player All-Star, the outfielder has been their best hitter since he was recalled and won a job back in May. In 74 games this season, he is slashing .285/.344/.491 with 15 home runs and a team leading 53 RBIs. His 139 OPS+ also leads the team and he has been penciled in at number two or three in the lineup everyday since June.
Losing a player the caliber of Ramos, who has been steady all season, would not only cause the Giants to lose their best player but also call up a less experienced bat. Recently, they brought Jerar Encarnacion to the big league club after he crushed the ball in Triple-A, so he is no longer a replacement option.
The most likely choice would be Luis Matos, who has been up and down all season. Matos is back with Sacramento, but was with the Giants as recently as July 22. In 40 games this season, Matos has hit four home runs and posted a .571 OPS.
Given the roster situation, Matos would make the most sense because he already on the 40-man roster.
With Ramos day-to-day, a short IL stint might be what the Giants decide to do. The team does not have an off day until August 16 after they finish up a series with Atlanta. If they want as many healthy players as possible as they try to make a Wild Card run, Ramos will need the time to get healthy.