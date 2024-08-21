San Francisco Giants Star Predicted to Land Nine Figure Deal in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants haven't done themselves any favors over the past 10 games in their playoff push, going 5-5. However, with a series against the Chicago White Sox, they have a golden opportunity to sweep them. The Giants won the first game of the three-game set and have now won two straight games after beating the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign plays out, as they need to be nearly perfect in the next month and a half. 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot, San Francisco needs to turn it around sooner rather than later. The Atlanta Braves are 6-4 in their last 10, and the New York Mets are 4-6, so they've missed a golden opportunity to make up some ground.
After the year concludes, the Giants will have some tough decisions to make. Most notably, Matt Chapman and Blake Snell can hit the open market again as they have player options in the offseason. Chapman is an interesting case, as he's had a much better campaign than many expected him to.
Viewed as arguably the best defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball, he's also swung the bat at a very high level in 2024. If there was one downfall about his game over the past few seasons, it was what he did at the dish.
He's posted a .247/.336/.446 slash line with a 124 OPS+ and 20 home runs. He has a real opportunity to hit 25 plus home runs, which would be the fourth time in his career that he's done so.
Putting together one of the best years he's had in his career, he could be set to make a lot of money.
The question for San Francisco and Chapman is how much that'll be. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted potential contracts for free agents, including Chapman. He predicted that the 31-year-old could land a nine-figure deal.
"Chapman and Snell are projected to opt out of their pillow deals signed late last winter. Chapman has had a huge year, with already his best WAR since 2019, and will have an easy choice to decline his $17 million player option. He seems in line to get a nine-figure deal."
The Giants will have to be smart in what they do in terms of signing him. While he's had an impressive showing, there are many other holes on this roster that might need to be focused on more than paying an aging third baseman. Either way, they need to have an impressive offseason, as there's a clear need for more talent on the roster as a whole.