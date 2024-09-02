San Francisco Giants Star Rookie Continues His Ascension Among MLB's Top Players
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the stretch run of the baseball season hovering around the .500 mark after a year of ups and downs.
It has been a challenging season for the Giants, as they have never really been able to string together a month in which they really gained ground in a tough National League West.
While San Francisco has had some months where they finished the over .500, it hasn’t been enough to really give them a realistic shot at the playoffs.
The NL West is loaded with three potential playoff teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. Despite hovering around .500 for most of the year, the Giants have had some bright spots, one of which being the play of center fielder Heliot Ramos.
If it wasn’t for Matt Chapman, Ramos would be arguably the best hitter on San Francisco this season, and at 24 years old, that is a very encouraging sign for their future.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top 10 center fielders in baseball, and the Giants rookie came in ranked fifth behind some big names that included Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
Judge was ranked as the top center fielder in all of baseball, which is something that should come as no surprise. The likely American League MVP winner is having another historic year and deserves the top spot.
For Ramos, coming in ranked fifth among is impressive for his age.
This season, Ramos has totaled a .276 batting average, 20 home runs, and 67 RBI in just 97 games. If he played as many games this year as Chapman, he could lead the team in all major offensive categories.
As the Giants look toward the future, Ramos looks like he is going to be a cornerstone player for the franchise.
What he has been able to accomplish in less than 100 games this season is extremely impressive, and he looks like he is going to be one of the best center fielders in baseball for years to come.