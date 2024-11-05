San Francisco Giants Target Expected To Sign Long-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
As the San Francisco Giants showed last winter, fans can't get too emotional about the lack of moves they make early on.
Sure, if things go as planned, the Giants will knock this winter out of the ballpark early.
There will be multiple free agents for them to target who could be looking at some of the most expensive contracts in the league's history, but that doesn't mean those are the only guys who could help this team win a World Series in the foreseeable future.
Marginal moves are often just as important as signing a star.
While San Francisco needs a star more than most other clubs in baseball, given their lack of finding one over the past few years, there's reason to believe they could improve this team in many different ways.
Among those marginal moves they can make, focusing on their offense seems to be the biggest priority. If the Giants want to compete with the other top teams in the National League and their own division in general, they have to be better offensively.
They ranked below average in most important offensive categories, an issue for a team looking to contend.
There will be options for them, including veteran utility player Jurickson Profar. Profar had the best campaign of his career, posting a 134 OPS+ and hitting 24 home runs. Those were career highs by a wide margin, which does lead to some uncertainties in signing him.
There's a real chance that whichever team signs him doesn't get the same type of production he had in 2024, leading to some questions about San Francisco potentially being on board and giving him a long-term extension.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com expects him to get a bigger deal this winter but didn't specify how long or for how much. He added that the Giants are a potential fit.
"Profar enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, making his first All-Star team at age 31. His one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres proved to be one of the best signings of last offseason, as he hit 24 home runs with 85 RBIs and an .839 OPS in 158 games, though he stands to sign a much bigger deal this winter."
Depending on their other moves, adding the switch hitter would be a step in the right direction.
At the very least, the 31-year-old would bring them value even if his offense isn't at the same level as last year.