San Francisco Giants Target Named 'Most Overrated' Player in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants have been linked to many players on the open market over the past few months. From a talent standpoint, the Giants could improve in multiple areas.
At the top of that list includes up the middle, as San Francisco doesn't seem to have a long-term middle infield pair.
They got some production out of youngster Tyler Fitzgerald this year, which was a very promising sign. If the Giants want to be among the best teams in Major League Baseball, not only do they need to spend heavily on free agents, but they also need to hit on some of their young guys.
That's been somewhat of a concern for the organization over the past few campaigns, but with Fitzgerald being as young as he is, this could be all they need to turn things around.
He'd give them a lot of flexibility to spend money if he continues to produce at the level he did in 2024 moving forward.
Perhaps they decide to move him over to second base this winter, as there's a shortstop on the market who could be of need for San Francisco.
That player is none other than Willy Adames, a slugging shortstop who would likely come in and be the three-hitter for the Giants.
Adames is as good as it gets at the position, but some have been worried about him producing at the level he needs to for the contract he's expected to get. That includes Matt Higgins of Sportsnaut.
"The shortstop seeks a big payday after spending the last four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit .251/.331/.462, with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, and 93 runs scored in 2024, a much better performance than 2022 and 2023. However, he has yet to make an All-Star team and has never been considered one of the top shortstops in the league. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projects Adames will get six years, $132 million on the open market."
Looking at Adames' numbers, he's gotten better in nearly every season. 2024 was the best year of his career, and considering he just turned 29 years old, that leaves a lot of optimism for the future.
He posted a 118 OPS+ and hit 32 home runs, the most he's ever hit in a year.
Despite never being an All-Star, one could make a strong argument that he's been a top five to 10 player at the position during the past few campaigns.
In 2024, outside of Francisco Lindor, there wasn't anybody better at the position.