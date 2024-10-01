San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Could Miss All of 2025
The San Francisco Giants got tough news last week. Star prospect Reggie Crawford underwent another big surgery, this time to his shoulder.
Crawford has already undergone Tommy John surgery. While Tommy John surgery isn't a good thing, it's become common, and players often recover well from it.
The left-handed pitcher had labrum surgery this time around. Labrum surgeries can be tricky, especially for a pitcher.
According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, this could keep Crawford out for all of 2025, as the estimated recovery time is between 10 and 12 months.
"Giants say LHP Reggie Crawford underwent surgery today on his left shoulder to repair his labrum. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery in Los Angeles. The estimated time of recovery is 10-12 months."
The success rate on labrum surgeries are up and down, but Crawford is a hard worker and has already said he plans on being ready to go at some point in the future.
The Giants will need that, too, as there's a reason why he's as highly regarded as he is.
There's always the possibility that if his arm never gets to 100% again, San Francisco will look to turn him into strictly a hitter. While he's pitched exclusively in recent years, he was once viewed as a potential two-way guy.
He's shown off his hitting abilities throughout the amateur and professional levels, so there could be something there.
Nonetheless, if he were to miss all of 2025, it'd be a major blow to the youngster. He was likely in the Giants plans for 2025 if he played well in Spring Training and in the minors.
Sadly, that'll have to wait for another season at this rate.