San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Undergoes Yet Another Surgery
The San Francisco Giants have an impressive collection of young talent in their farm system, including Reggie Crawford.
Crawford was viewed as a potential two-way player entering the professional ranks but only pitched in 2024. He appeared in 14 games, posting a 1.04 ERA in seven Triple-A outings.
However, the Pennsylvania native announced via social media on Thursday that he underwent shoulder surgery, keeping him out once again.
Crawford had already missed time in his career due to Tommy John surgery, so this is a very tough blow for the Giants' top prospect.
He didn't pitch during the 2022 campaign.
Crawford didn't add what the exact procedure was or when he's expected to return.
The 23-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft and has shown promise on the mound and as a hitter.
Depending on the recovery time, he could be ready for Spring Training, but it would've been nice for him to get some work done in the offseason.
If Crawford continues to progress well and, most importantly, can stay healthy, he should eventually have a chance to play at the Big League level.
Already a tough year for San Francisco's organization as a whole, this further adds to it.
However, Crawford is young, and there's reason to believe he'll be back and better than ever whenever the time comes.
Perhaps they'll attempt to convert him to a full-time hitter, but after not taking one at-bat in 2024, that doesn't seem to be their plan.