San Francisco Giants Trade for Pitcher with Cincinnati Reds
The San Francisco Giants recently made a trade that sent pitcher Spencer Howard to the Cleveland Guardians. Now, they have made another move, this time with the Cincinnati Reds.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Giants have pulled off another trade. This time, they have traded outfielder Austin Slater and cash to the Reds for left-hander Alex Young.
Young, a 30-year-old relief pitcher, has only played in three games so far this season with the Reds.
Back in 2023, however, he offered a bigger sample size. He pitched in 63 games, compiling a 4-2 record to go along with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, one save, 14 holds, and three blown saves. He could be an intriguing piece to add to the bullpen.
Slater, on the other hand, has played in 43 games with the Giants this season. He has hit .200/.330/.244 while hitting one home run and chipped in nine RBI.
Clearly, this is not a massive trade. However, San Francisco is acquiring a piece that could help improve its bullpen. Moving on from Slater won't impact the offensive side of the game at all. It's a small trade, but it's one that could end up being a decent move.
With two trades being made with just a few weeks remaining before the MLB trade deadline, the Giants could be becoming an interesting team to watch. They're clearly open for business.
Expect to continue hearing more rumors and speculation about San Francisco.