San Francisco Giants Trade Former Third-Round Pick to Miami Marlins
With the international signing period kicking off on Jan. 15, the San Francisco Giants made some headlines when they officially landed one of the best prospects of this cycle on a $3 million deal.
While they would have loved to sign Roki Sasaki, getting the elite switch-hitting batter and high-ceiling defender, Josuar Gonzalez, into the organization is a huge win.
But, the Giants weren't done making moves.
First, they shipped out a promising catcher to the Boston Red Sox.
Then, in an announcement made by the Miami Marlins, it was revealed they had acquired San Francisco's former third-round pick, William Kempner, in a trade that involved sending international bonus pool money back for the pitcher.
Kempner, 23, was taken 106th overall in the 2022 draft.
He never appeared in the top 30 prospects list for the Giants per MLB Pipeline, but he had shown some promise in the early stage of his career.
In 2023, he posted a 3.73 ERA across his 38 outings and five starts during his first professional season. His strikeout numbers were also high, fanning 78 batters in 62.2 innings pitched while only walking 30 and holding opposing lineups to a .222 batting average.
Unfortunately, he missed all of this past campaign due to injury, dealing with foot and shoulder issues that ultimately landed him on the 60-day injured list.
Kempner might have become a solid piece for San Francisco eventually, but with some promising arms already in the mix, Buster Posey opted to recuperate some of their lost international bonus money by getting at least $250,000 back from the Marlins in this deal.
Now, with a team undergoing a rebuild and searching for contributors going forward, the previous third-round pick likely has an opportunity to make a name for himself in Miami if his injury ailments are behind him.