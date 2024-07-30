San Francisco Giants Trade Relief Pitcher to Los Angeles Angels
The San Francisco Giants have been active already before the trade deadline, but they just made another move by sending right-handed relief pitcher Mike Baumann to the Los Angeles Angels, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
Baumann was recently designated for assignment, so the chances of this being a positive return for the Giants aren't likely as the details on the return have not been announced.
The Angels also don't have much of a reason to buy due to their situation in the standings, making it even more likely that this is a small deal with minimal involvement.
Baumann, 28 years old, appeared in one game for San Francisco. He tossed 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and getting one strike out.
In his career, he's been a decent relief pitcher, but has struggled a bit at times, too. Going to play for Los Angeles, he should have an opportunity to get some work in and be an arm who gets innings out of their below-average bullpen.
As for the Giants, getting anything back would be a positive.
It's uncertain what they plan on doing in the coming hours before the deadline finishes, but with some of the returns around baseball, they could opt to move some of their veterans who have trade value.
Blake Snell should be the name they look at most. However, moving him only makes sense if they believe they aren't going to make the postseason.
If they like their chances, keeping the left-hander around is the logical thing to do.