San Francisco Giants Urged to Pursue Interesting Outfielder Trade
The San Francisco Giants have seemed to have found their groove over the last three games.
Coming into their current series against the Chicago Cubs, the Giants had lost five straight games. Now, they have won the first three against the Cubs and are looking to close out the sweep on Thursday.
While the season has not gone according to plan, San Francisco is still in the hunt when it comes to the Wild Card race. With a 39-42 record, there are still many reasons for optimism.
Being able to stick around and pick up wins has made the Giants an interesting team to watch with the MLB trade deadline coming up soon. Could they actually end up being a buyer and trying to make a push for the postseason?
Arguably the best course of action for San Francisco would be to try to acquire talent, but make sure that the talent acquired has future team control as well.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has suggested a potential trade target for the Giants that would improve the team now and offer the franchise contract control.
That target is Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm.
"Some teams are interested in him as a center fielder and others view him as a middle infielder, where he played before a position switch last year. Either way, it sounds like he’ll be traded if Miami gets the right offer over the next five weeks. He would fit nicely with the Phillies or Giants."
At just 26 years old, Chisholm would make for a very intriguing trade target. He is good at the plate and brings solid defensive ability. Chisholm is also a speed threat on the bases.
In the 78 games he has played this season, the outfielder has hit .264/.329/.435 to go along with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Those numbers would add much-needed firepower for the San Francisco lineup.
Making a trade with the Marlins would not be cheap. Chisholm has future years on his contract and is still a young and developing talent. However, it's the kind of move that the Giants should target.
San Francisco has been very aggressive over the last couple of years trying to acquire talent. Chisholm would be the kind of piece that they've been looking to add.
While there is no guarantee that the Giants will try to buy, this idea would be smart. Chisholm is a name to keep an eye on as the deadline draws closer.