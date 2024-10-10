San Francisco Giants Writer Advises Team Against Bringing in Former MVP
The San Francisco Giants are a team desperate for a jolt of energy after missing the playoffs in seven of the last eight years.
The organization let it be known that they are not happy with recent results by firing former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and replacing him with one of their best players in team history, legendary catcher Buster Posey. While the team will likely hire a general manager sooner rather than later, as of this moment Posey is the one calling the shots.
It remains to be seen how big of a splash the team wants to make this offseason, but one rumor in particular seems to have had a lot of noise surrounding it. Numerous outlets have predicted former National League MVP and current St. Louis Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to end up playing for the Giants this offseason with the Cardinals appearing set to let him walk in free agency. But Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn doesn't think the team should go anywhere near the 37-year-old veteran.
"2024 was one of the worst years of his career as he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI," San Miguel wrote. "It is ironic that in one of his worst years he still would have been one of the best hitters on the Giants, but that does not mean signing him makes sense. Goldschmidt is now 37 years old. He definitely still has a few years left in the tank but he is not worth the money he will command."
San Miguel went on to raise the point that what could be the biggest factor in the team passing on Goldschmidt is the potential blocking of top prospect Bryce Eldridge, who is expected to play first base at the next level. Clearly, this team is more than one veteran away from contending for a title and with young talent nearing the majors, perhaps it is better to build that way for the long term.
Still though, it's hard not be be tempted by the fact that Goldschmidt was the NL MVP just two seasons ago in 2022, playing the best year of his storied career at the age of 35. There's no question as to whether the long-time star can provide value to a team at this point in his career, he most certainly still can. But though many have predicted it, bringing Goldschmidt to San Francisco may not be the most logical fit.