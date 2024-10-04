San Francisco Giants Young Slugger Named Best Prospect of Season
The 2024 season was a disappointing one for the San Francisco Giants, who missed the postseason for a third straight year. A large number of their big offseason acquisitions not panning out led to Farhan Zaidi being fired at the conclusion of the campaign.
He will be replaced by legendary catcher Buster Posey, who will have a new general manager to work with as Pete Putila is being reassigned within the organization.
One of the things that the new front office will be tasked with is finding some more players capable of producing consistently in the lineup. In 2024, scoring runs was at times a struggle for the Giants.
Matt Chapman performed at an extraordinary level, earning a six-year, $151 million contract extension in September. Rookie Tyler Fitzgerald emerged at shortstop and outfielder Heliot Ramos made the All-Star team.
That is a solid trio to head into the new era with, but they are going to need some help.
One player who may be a year or two away, but will be helping eventually is first baseman Bryce Eldridge.
A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, he has moved rapidly through the organization’s farm system. He produced at each level, leading to him being named the team’s Minor League Player of the Year by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“The top two-way talent in the 2023 draft class and a legitimate Day 1 talent as a pitcher, Eldridge turned his full attention to hitting in his first full season of pro ball after going No. 16 overall in the 2023 draft. The imposing 6'7", 223-pound first baseman hit .292/.374/.516 with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 92 RBI in 116 games over four levels, closing out the year with eight games at Triple-A Sacramento,” the MLB expert wrote.
That kind of production for any minor league player is impressive. Doing it at 19 after playing in high school the previous year and only committing to being a position player full-time in 2024 is jaw-dropping.
A little more seasoning in Triple-A is likely on the horizon, but if he conquers that level as he did the previous ones, San Francisco won’t be able to keep him off the Major League roster for very long.
The No. 1 ranked prospect in the franchise, and No. 35 overall in baseball, Eldridge is the second-best minor league player at his position behind Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals. With a projected ETA of 2026, we could see him in the Big Leagues next year if he stays hot and a need arises in the lineup.