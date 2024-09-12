Giants Baseball Insider

Should San Francisco Giants Give Surprising Rookie Full-Time Starting Job?

The San Francisco Giants may have found a real starting option at shortstop with their surprising breakout rookie.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (49) turns a double play on a ground ball by San Diego Padres shortstop Mason McCoy (18) during the sixth inning at Petco Park.
Sep 7, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (49) turns a double play on a ground ball by San Diego Padres shortstop Mason McCoy (18) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. / Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco Giants have trotted out plenty of names at shortstop this year, but a surprising rookie may keep them from extending the search for an answer into the offseason.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel took stock of where the top rookies around MLB stood, and while Tyler Fitzgerald didn't make his top-15 players, McDaniel still said the slugger was worth keeping an eye on.

"Fitzgerald is another late cut [from the top 15] who has shown starter-level tools and performance in a hit-lucky rookie year," said the writer.

The Springfield, Ill. native was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft after playing college ball for the Louisville Cardinals.

He had a modest couple of seasons at the plate in college, putting up a .274/.356/.401 slashing line over three years. He flashed some speed on the base paths which made up for lacking in the power department.

The power started to pick up once he got to the minor leagues, as his speed on the basepaths continued to develop well. He never looked like an overwhelming presence at the plate, but things did start to get more promising as he settled into the farm system.

Still, he was not really considered a top prospect, rather someone who would just be a utility contributor at best.

He bounced back-and-forth between the Majors and Triple-A to start the season as he indeed ended up in a utility role. He has played everything except for right field and catcher for the Giants this year, which includes three innings as a pitcher.

By the time July rolled around, San Francisco still had one position they really needed someone to take over; shortstop.

The Giants have tried out five starters at the position, and the only one to stick was Fitzgerald.

Since taking over the starting job, the 26-year-old rookie has put up a .304/.359/.575 slashing line with 12 home runs with 23 RBI.

Baseball Savant has him listed in the 99th-percentile in terms of speed, and above average in terms of range in the field. He doesn't have the strongest arm, but quick reactions have evened him out to being a serviceable defender.

Top shortstop prospect Marco Luciano hasn't come along at a speed that San Francisco was hoping for, so he's started to see starts at second base.

Given the uncertainty at the position for the future, Fitzgerald coming along could be a huge relief for the Giants.

If he finishes the year strong, the team may be able to spend money elsewhere rather than making shortstop an offseason priority.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/San Francisco Giants News