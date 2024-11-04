Signs Point to San Francisco Giants Moving On From Injured Infielder This Offseason
Free agent Thairo Estrada, once a promising and versatile piece in the San Francisco Giants lineup, is not expected to return for 2025 after a difficult 2024 season.
Following his strong three-year tenure in the Bay Area, the Giants hoped Estrada could remain an impactful contributor in 2024, particularly at second base and potentially shortstop. However, his struggles at the plate, declining defensive range, and an unceremonious stint in the minors clouded his future with the team. These factors have led to a mutual expectation that he’ll be donning a different uniform next season.
Estrada’s offensive performance in 2024 was a far cry from his production in previous seasons. Known for his blend of speed, contact ability, and occasional power, all factors that combined to give Estrada three consecutive seasons of an OPS+ over 100, Estrada slumped significantly in batting average and on-base percentage, which dropped him lower in the lineup as the season progressed. His 68 OPS+ for 2024 was the lowest mark of his Giants tenure.
San Francisco, who struggled offensively as a team, had expected Estrada to play a key role as a sparkplug at the top or middle of the order. Instead, his slump left a hole in the lineup that San Francisco tried to fill with a rotating cast of infielders, none of whom brought consistent results. His drop in offensive productivity, compounded by injuries, made it challenging for the Giants to depend on him as a regular starter.
Defensively, Estrada’s limitations became more pronounced in 2024. Once considered a versatile defender who could cover both second base and shortstop, his range has gradually diminished, especially at the shortstop position. With the team in need of an agile and rangy infielder to complement the rest of their infield, Estrada’s inability to consistently handle shortstop made him less valuable to the Giants' defensive scheme. The team’s priority on having flexible infield options likely contributed to their decision to part ways with Estrada as he no longer fit the utility profile he once held.
Estrada’s season took another difficult turn when he was waived and sent to the minors while still recovering from an injury, a decision that likely created hard feelings between the player and the organization. Such a move can strain a player's relationship with a team, and in Estrada’s case, it likely signaled that he was no longer a foundational piece of the Giants' plans. As the team's reigning Willie Mac Award winner, Estrada’s confidence and sense of trust in the organization may have eroded after being cast aside, leading to a less-than-ideal environment for a potential return.
As Estrada enters free agency, he will likely seek a fresh start with a team that can provide him with regular playing time and a clear role. The Giants, meanwhile, are expected to explore other options as they retool their infield for the coming season.