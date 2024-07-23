Three Contenders Linked to Trade for San Francisco Giants' Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have become a team to watch ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30th. They have quite a few talented players who could be top-notch trade targets for contenders around the league.
One of those players could be veteran outfielder Michael Conforto.
At 31 years old, Conforto is in the final year of his contract. He would be a half-season rental for most teams. However, that would also drive his trade value down and make him a very intriguing short-term pickup for contenders that need depth to compete this season.
So far this season, the veteran outfielder has played in 77 games. He has hit 10 home runs and added 39 RBI, while batting .227/.299/.419.
Clearly, those numbers aren't star-caliber production, but no one would be acquiring him to be the heart and soul of their offense. He's a decent piece that can step in and play when needed.
In a recent article from the New York Times, three intriguing contenders have been named as possible trade suitors for Conforto.
According to their opinion, the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners could all make a play to trade for the veteran outfielder.
All three of those teams make perfect sense. They are all also contenders who have been prioritizing adding depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Obviously, the Giants still need to make the decision on whether or not they are going to sell. There have been rumblings that they could look to buy instead. However, that doesn't seem like the best course of action for the future.
Right now, San Francisco is just 48-53. Even though they are still within striking distance of the postseason picture, there is a very little chance that the Giants can compete even if they were to make their way into the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
They should prioritize the future rather than the present. Moving off of the players like Conforto that don't fit a long-term picture would be a wise decision.
All of that being said, San Francisco may opt to pursue adding more talent. If they can find players with future contract control who can also help them win now, that would be ideal.
Conforto will be a name to monitor over the next week. It seems very plausible that he could get dealt and these three teams will be among the top-tier destinations for him in that event.