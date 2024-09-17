Three Intriguing Free Agents the San Francisco Giants Should Consider
The San Francisco Giants will head into the offseason with the goal of making enough moves to get back into contention in 2025.
After another disappointing all-around season, the Giants simply didn't have enough talent to make the postseason. However, there are some major building blocks in place that could help lead them back to the playoffs next year.
Matt Chapman was signed to a lucrative extension as well, keeping him from having the opportunity to leave in free agency. Blake Snell will likely hit free agency, but it seems very possible that San Francisco could find a way to re-sign him and bring him back as well.
Juan Soto is a name that has come up as a potential target for the franchise as well. While he's a possibility, it's widely expected that he will end up signing with one of the New York teams.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three intriguing free agents not named Soto that the Giants should consider pursuing this offseason.
3. Gleyber Torres, Infielder
Granted, Torres is not the kind of player that's going to completely turn the team around and power them back to the playoffs. However, he's a very solid complimentary piece.
During the 2024 MLB season, Torres has played in 143 games. He has hit 14 home runs to go along with 59 RBI, while batting .251/.327/.370. Those numbers would be a solid addition to the San Francisco lineup and he wouldn't be the kind of free agent that would break the bank either.
2. Jack Flaherty, Starting Pitcher
Next up, the Giants could look to steal a key piece from their division rivals. Flaherty has been a great piece for the Los Angeles Dodgers since they acquired him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
In eight starts with the Dodgers, Flaherty has gone 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 44.1 innings pitched. If San Francisco could re-sign Snell and bring in Flaherty, their rotation would take a big step forward from where it has been this season.
1. Pete Alonso, First Base
Targeting a big bat has to be towards the top of the priority list for the Giants. Soto would be the clear-cut best target, but Alonso would be an excellent "Plan B" option.
He has put together another strong campaign in 2024, hitting 32 home runs to go along with 81 RBI, while batting .242/.329/.465. Alonso would bring elite pop to the San Francisco lineup. That kind of impact bat would help them turn things around in a big way if they can get him.