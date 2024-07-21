Three Players the San Francisco Giants Should Trade
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is almost here. With just over a week to go until the July 30th deadline, the San Francisco Giants are going to be an interesting team to watch.
At this point in time, no one truly knows what the Giants are going to do. They could look to buy talent and try to compete for a spot in the postseason. On the other hand, they might opt to sell talent and focus on trying to rebuild for the future.
Honestly, even if they acquire a piece or two, San Francisco is not going to be a serious contender.
While selling is always a painful process, that is the best course of action for the Giants. They have quite a few pieces that would draw good value from contenders.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three players San Francisco should move before the deadline.
Blake Snell, Starting Pitcher
The 2024 season has not gone as planned for Snell. Injuries have completely derailed his year, but his last two starts have raised his trade value quite a bit.
Over his last two outings, Snell has pitched 12 scoreless innings to go along with just two hits, three walks, and 11 strikeouts. There are a lot of teams around the league searching for starting pitching. Snell would be one of the most valuable names on the market if the Giants make him available.
Matt Chapman, Third Base
Another intriguing trade candidate would be Chapman. The veteran third baseman would also be an interesting target for contenders looking to beef up their lineup.
Chapman has played in 96 games this season for San Francisco, batting .234/.320/.409 to go along with 13 home runs and 43 RBI. His numbers haven't been amazing, but he has much bigger offensive ability than he has shown so far. Moving on from Chapman now would make sense if the offer is right.
Camilo Doval, Relief Pitcher
Doval has already been a very popular name in trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Teams around the league are looking for quality relief pitching and many need closers as well.
The 27-year-old reliever has not had the best season of his career, but he has been solid. He has appeared in 39 games, compiling a 3-1 record to go along with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.62 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 17 saves, and four blown saves. With so many teams needing relievers, Doval could command a decent price for the Giants.