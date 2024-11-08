Two Rival NL Teams Have Reportedly Made Offers to San Francisco Giants Target
As the San Francisco Giants get ready for their first offseason led by new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, it's already been revealed some positions they are going to target.
Because Tyler Fitzgerald had a breakout rookie campaign, he looks to be a staple somewhere in the infield for years to come, however, his defense at shortstop left something to be desired, so there is a chance they look to move him to second base going forward.
If that's the case, they would need to find an impact player at shortstop, and with Willy Adames and Ha-Seong Kim hitting the open market, they have a chance to do just that.
But if the Giants are going to do something, they might have to do it quickly.
According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have already made offers to Adames in the early stages of free agency.
"According to my sources, the Mets have made an offer of over $160 million for a period of 7 years to Willy Adames. Their intention is for him to play third base; however, Adames is not convinced, as he prefers to continue in the shortstop position. He has not made a decision yet, and so far, he also has a proposal from the Dodgers," he reports.
It goes without saying, him ending up with the Dodgers would be a huge blow to San Francisco.
Not only are the two franchises bitter rivals, but Los Angeles is coming off winning the World Series with a loaded roster and could potentially land a player who would be a difference maker for the Giants.
Based on what Rodriguez is reporting about the situation with the Mets, San Francisco could have a leg up in those negotiations regardless of the money offered based on their desire to play him at his preferred position of shortstop instead of third base.
Adames would bring pop to this Giants lineup that is in desperate need of it, hitting 24-plus homers in every year since 2021, while also providing a defensive bWAR of 5.6 across his seven seasons while being worth 19 Outs Above Average.
At 29 years old, he would be a staple of this infield group alongside Matt Chapman, Fitzgerald and potentially their superstar prospect Bryce Eldridge for the longevity of his long-term deal if they can get something worked out.