Two San Francisco Giants Prospects Threw Triple-Digits Pitches This Season
Now that the minor-league season has concluded, Baseball America compiled the pitchers that threw at least one pitch of 100 mph or higher during the season.
While there is a significant emphasis on velocity in baseball these days, the number of pitchers that can unlock triple digits is still a small cohort. The site compiled 90 prospects who did it at least once, not including prospects that graduated from their rankings in 2024 (so no Paul Skenes, for example).
The San Francisco Giants have two prospects who had that magical speed.
The first was right-hander Junior Flores, who was clocked at 101.7 mph.
The 22-year-old Venezuela native was signed by the Giants as an international free agent before the 2021 season. He spent two seasons in the Dominican Summer League and then graduated to a stint stateside with the Arizona Complex League Giants last season.
He spent all of 2024 with the San Jose Giants, the franchise’s Class A affiliate. Working exclusively as a reliever, he pitched in 32 games and went 5-3 with a 5.03 ERA. He struck out 49 and walked 41 in 53.2 innings. The Giants gave him some turns as the closer, where he converted four saves in seven changes.
The strikeout-to-walk ratio is concerning, as is the .252 opponent batting average. But, for his professional career he is 8-6 with a 4.14 ERA in 77 games. He’s struck out 127 and walked 87 in 119.2 innings. He also has 13 saves in 18 chances, making him a candidate to be a closer one day.
The other prospect is Reggie Crawford, who recently underwent labrum surgery that could keep him out for the entire 2025 season.
But, before the injury, he posted a fastball of 100.8 mph to make the list.
Crawford, a left-hander, split his time between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento this season, where he went 1-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 games (one start). He struck out 30 and walked 12 in 18.1 innings.
San Francisco selected him in the first round (No. 30 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft out of college. He had just wrapped up his season at UConn and was preparing to transfer to Tennessee before he was drafted.
While at UConn he was a two-play player who was one of the Big East’s top players before he was sidelined by Tommy John surgery before the 2022 campaign.