Was Hint About Star's Position Change 'Directed At' San Francisco Giants?
The San Francisco Giants are rumored to be looking for a splash signing this offseason.
After coming up short on the big-named players the past few years, Buster Posey and his new front office could be looking to announce themselves this winter by going out and landing a prized free agent who other teams are also looking to sign.
That will require the ownership group to green light spending, something that seems like it might not happen, but until the dust settles or they flat out say they won't be targeting top-of-the-market players, the Giants will continue to be rumored as a destination.
When it comes to who they might actually be targeting, Willy Adames and Ha-Seong Kim seem to be the most popular names.
Both would be a natural fit, sliding right into the open shortstop position while providing elite defense and the ability to hit for power in the case of Adames, and the ability to get on base at a high rate as is the case for Kim.
However, there is another name out there who people around the league think San Francisco might be in on.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN spoke with 18 MLB team executives and baseball insiders about free agency and those high-profile players who are on the market, and it sounds like fans should be monitoring the possibility of Alex Bregman much more closely than originally anticipated.
"Bregman moving to second base seemed directed at the Giants," someone told Rogers.
That's pretty surprising.
The two-time World Series champion has been one of the best players at third base throughout his entire career, evident by winning a Silver Slugger and Gold Gove award.
However, with Matt Chapman signing an extension to man the Hot Corner of the Giants for the foreseeable future, that would mean Bregman would have to change positions if he is interested in coming to the Bay Area.
It just so happened that his agent, Scott Boras, shared that he would be willing to move to second base if the right opportunity presented itself, something that clearly caught the ear of the person who spoke with Rogers for his ESPN story.
A position change for Bregman does feel farfetched, though.
He's played in 995 games at third base and 129 at shortstop, only getting into nine contests at second base with two starts throughout his nine-year Major League career.
Still, if San Francisco can land Bregman and move him over to second, keeping Chapman at third and rising star Tyler Fitzgerald at shortstop, that would be a huge offensive improvement for this lineup.
The Houston Astros have reportedly offered their franchise cornerstone a contract to come back to the only organization he's ever played for, so if he does decide to return, the Giants will have to turn their attention elsewhere.