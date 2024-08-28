Watch: Giants' Mike Yastrzemski Hits Game-Winning Home Run to Beat Brewers
The San Francisco Giants came into Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers needing a big win. Thankfully, that is what they were able to get.
When all was said and done, the Giants ended up winning the game by a final score of 5-4.
Following the win, San Francisco moved to 67-66 on the season. They kept themselves alive in the chase to get back into a National League Wild Card spot.
Heading into the seventh inning, the Giants were trailing the Brewers by a score of 4-3. That is when outfielder Mike Yastrzemski came through with a two-run bomb to take the lead. San Francisco didn't look back.
Take a look at Yastrzemski's game-winning home run for yourself:
Yastrzemski has had a quality season for the Giants. Following his performance last night, he has hit 11 home runs to go along with 42 RBI. In addition to that production, he is batting .243/.307/.432.
San Francisco opened up the game with a 1-0 lead after Lamonte Wade Jr. grounded out to second, scoring Grant McCray. Matt Chapman also hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth and McCray added his own solo homer in the top of the fifth.
Last night's matchup was the start of a three-game series against Milwaukee. The Giants really need to string some wins together as they try to chase a spot in the postseason.
Today, San Francisco and the Brewers will play game two of the series starting at 8:10 p.m. EST.