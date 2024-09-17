WATCH: San Francisco Giants Outfielder Hits Leadoff HR in Opener vs Orioles
The San Francisco Giants are looking to snap a four-game losing streak.
They are off to a great start on Tuesday night on the road against the Baltimore Orioles.
On the second pitch of the evening, Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski hit his 16th home run of the season. The leadoff homer for Yastremski was his third long ball in the last seven games.
He took right-hander and former Giants pitcher Albert Suárez deep on a 0-1 count fastball that went 416 feet to right field. It has an exit velocity of 104 mph.
The earlier start is needed for the Giants as they have struggled from the plate recently. Across the last seven games, San Francisco has a .596 team OPS, second worst in the National League and fourth lowest in baseball.
The team is looking for its first win against the Orioles since June 3rd of last season and the first in Baltimore since 2019. The Giants are out of playoff contention but could continue to play spoiler to teams like Baltimore who are hold one of the wildcard spots in the American League.
Yastremski is no stranger to this matchup as he was also a member of the Orioles before being traded to San Francisco before the 2019 season. The 34 year old is hitting .184/.311/.526 with four homes and seven RBI so far in September. The former Vanderbilt slugger is set to be a free agent this coming offseason.
Blake Snell is on the mound for the Giants as they look for their 73rd win of the season. The game is available on NBC Sports Bay Area as well as MASN2.