Will the San Francisco Giants Finally Land a Star This Offseason?
The San Francisco Giants are heading into an important offseason for the franchise, as they hope to make some major improvements.
It was another disappointing campaign for the Giants in 2024, as they missed the playoffs for the third straight season and finished in fourth place in the National League West.
The struggles once again for San Francisco resulted in some major changes, as Buster Posey took over as the President of Baseball Operations. Despite being new to the job, ownership hopes that Posey will be able to help lure some of the top free agents to the Bay Area.
Acquiring stars has been something that the franchise has struggled to do in recent years, and with the Giants being in the same division as the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers, not being able to recruit stars in free agency is a major problem.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the offseason goals for San Francisco.
“The Giants did eventually make late-in-the-winter acquisitions of Matt Chapman and Blake Snell last offseason, but it started out looking like another "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" type of free-agency situation for San Francisco, missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto one year after failing to land Aaron Judge or any of the four marquee shortstops who were available. Will it be more of the same this year, with tall tales of bringing in Juan Soto, Willy Adames or Corbin Burnes, only to settle for another half-measure that does little to help them catch up to the Dodgers?”
Pursuing a top free agent is going to be the No.1 priority for the Giants this winter, as this is a team in desperate need of a superstar. The biggest fish this offseason will be Juan Soto, as it isn’t common that a player of that caliber hits free agency as young as he will be.
Soto is going to be highly sought after this offseason, and San Francisco would be wise to be aggressive after him as well. However, while the slugger might be going to the highest bidder, the Giants seem like an unlikely landing spot.
Even though the prized superstar might not be realistic, Posey and San Francisco will have plenty of other options to go after in free agency. Since their failure to bring in stars helped result in the change in the front office. Now, the pressure will be on Posey to deliver in free agency.