Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 20 vs Seattle Mariners
A combination of a dominant pitching performance and eight runs on nine hits led the way to a Guardians' 8-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners last night. The AL central's first-place team could win the series in today's 1:10 game.
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Seattle Mariners
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Logan Allen (7-3, 5.30 ERA)
SEA SP: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.32 ERA)
Logan Allen will take the mound for his 15th start on the season. Despite having a 5.30 ERA in 2024, Allen has a favorable matchup against a Mariners' lineup that struggles against LHP. Seattle's offense ranks last in batting average against LHP at .211, while having the fourth most strikeouts against left-handed pitching in 2024 with 206. Allen is not commonly known for a high strikeout rate, but tends to excel when facing teams who struggle at the plate. His strikeout total is set at 4.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After an eight-run performance last night, the Guardians' offense will look to continue the success at the plate against Mariners' starting pitcher Luis Castillo. The RHP gave up 10 hits and four runs in his pervious start against Cleveland. His 2-4 record in away games this year paves the way for another electric game at the dish for Josh Naylor. The Guardians' cleanup hitter went 3-for-4 last night with two home runs and four RBIs, which ties him for sixth in the MLB for RBIs on the year with 54. Naylor's total bases is set at 1.5 (+110) and RBI total at 0.5 (+130) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Outfielder Steven Kwan extended his hit streak to 14 last night after going 2-for-3 with a home run. During the 14-game span, Kwan has had eight multi-hit games. With a chance to push his batting average over the .400 mark, Kwan's total hits is set at 1.5 (+165) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
David Fry was not much of an offensive contributor to last night's victory, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Fry, in hopes to make a last-minute push for an All-Star spot, is looking for a bounce-back performace against Castillo. His hit total is set at 0.5 (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook
