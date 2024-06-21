Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: June 21 vs Toronto Blue Jays
After dropping a three-game stint in Toronto last weekend, the Cleveland Guardians are looking to continue the success they found while facing the Seattle Mariners into this weekend's series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Toronto Blue Jays
O/U: 9
CLE SP: Carlos Carrasco (2-6, 5.80 ERA)
TOR SP: Yariel Rodriguez (0-1, 4.11 ERA)
Veteran SP Carlos Carrasco will get the start tonight to open the three-game series. The 37-year-old has struggled this season, accumulating only 44 strikeouts and a 1.46 WHIP through 12 starts. In his last start against the Blue Jays, Carrasco went five innings while giving up five runs on six hits in a 5-0 loss. Carrasco's strikeout total is set at 3.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Toronto outfielder George Springer was a key contributor in the Jays' success against Carrasco last week, as the former All-Star went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Springer's total bases tonight is set at 1.5 (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez looks to make his first start since April after dealing with thoracic spine inflammation, according to CBSsports.com. The RHP has pitched in four games this season, but has yet to go more than four innings in any of his starts in 2024. His strikeout total is also set at 3.5 (+120/-160) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Guardians star 3B Jose Ramirez is due for a huge outing tonight. After going 0-for-3 yesterday, the projected AL All-Star could make some noise in Rodriguez's first start since April 29. Ramirez's total hits is set at 1.5 (+205) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steven Kwan and Daniel Schneemann are two of the hottest Guardians' hitters right now. Kwan will be looking to continue his 14-game hit streak, will Schneemann will try to redeem himself after going 0-for-3 yesterday. Kwan's total hits is once again set at 1.5 (+150), while Schneemann's is set at 0.5 (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
