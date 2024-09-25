Guardians Manager Reacts To Securing Postseason First Round Bye
Few people thought the Cleveland Guardians would make the postseason in 2024. From the outside, winning the AL Central also seemed like a pipe dream for a team with a rookie manager. Securing a first-round bye in the playoffs during the final week of the regular season looked impossible.
But the Guardians continue to prove everyone wrong. With their win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, they clinched a top-two seed in the American League in the playoff bracket.
Stephen Vogt didn't downplay how important these extra days off will be as Cleveland prepares for their playoff opponent.
"It's just so great for these guys," said Vogt. "They've earned every bit of this, and for them to be able to get the five days next week leading up to it. For us to get really good work in, for them to get their rest, heal up, refresh, we couldn't be more thankful for this opportunity."
It'd be easy for the Guardians to sit back and coast their way into the playoffs now that they've won their division and have secured this crucial bye in the first round. However, Vogt made it clear that's not what his team is going to do.
"We want to win. We want to win every game, and we might give guys a day or we might do something like that, but for us, it's like we've had all year. We're gonna play everybody, and we're going to continue to work because we have four more opportunities to get better going into the postseason."
Cleveland's intense mindset, which they have brought with them day in and day out, is why they are in this position during the final week of the regular season. This same approach will help them finish strong and hopefully go on a deep run this October.