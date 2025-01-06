Guardians Superstar Projected To Have Another Elite Season
Few players across baseball are as good as Jose Ramirez both on offense and defense.
The Cleveland Guardians third baseman became an MLB superstar shortly after his debut in 2013. His consistency is also one reason he's considered one of the best players in the American League.
It appears that this elite-level play will continue into the 2025 season. FanGraphs recently released their projected hitters' WAR (wins above replacement) leaders for the 2025 season, and Ramirez is yet again high on the list.
FanGraphs is projecting Ramirez to accumulate 5.6 WAR throughout the 2025 season, which places him at No. 9.
This projection ties him with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and is just ahead of former Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Ramirez still has a long way to go to crack the top spot, with Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. projected to lead the way with a 7.3 WAR.
Still, it would be a great accomplishment for J-Ram to put up this sort of production at his age 32 season.
FanGraphs still predicts Ramirez's overall production will decline from 2024. Although he finished the season with a 6.5 WAR, this was also a season full of career highs for Ramirez.
He hit 39 home runs and stole 41 bases last year, the most he's ever produced in a single season. Ramirez was so, so close to joining the exclusive list of players to accomplish the 40/40 season.
This is a fair projection for where Ramirez is at in his career.
There's always a chance he will outperform this prediction, and Ramirez has done nothing but prove people wrong throughout his career.