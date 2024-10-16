Too Many Missed Opportunities For Guardians In ALCS Game 2 Loss To New York
The Cleveland Guardians were one of the baseball's best clutch-hitting teams during the regular season. Timely hitting and converting with runners in scoring position is one reason why the American League's second seed in the playoffs.
However, converting with RISP has been a struggle for the Guardians the entire postseason, and that was the story of their ALCS Game 2 loss to the New York Yankees.
As a team, the Guardians hit just .000 (0-for-7) with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
Cleveland's first major missed opportunity came in the top of the fourth inning. The Guardians loaded the bases thanks to a couple of singles and walks. It looked like they had Gerrit Cole on the ropes and could put a decent dent in New York's lead well.
Vogt decided to pinch-hit David Fry for Bo Naylor, but Fry popped out after one pitch. Then Brayan Rocchio, who's easily been the Guardians' best postseason hitter, put up a good at-bat against Cole but struck out looking, ending the rally before it started.
Cleveland once again had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead at the top of the fifth inning. They once again loaded, getting their first three batters on, but they traded runs for outs on a sac fly and a fielder's choice and scored just two runs.
Despite these missed opportunities throughout the game, Vogt knows his team is just one or two swings away from a completely different outcome.
"We just didn't get a big hit with runners in scoring position tonight," said Vogt after the game. "We're one swing of the bat away from taking the lead in that game. We're one swing of the bat from being right back in it. That is who we are. We don't quit. We just need to keep being us."
If Cleveland can't find that clutch swing or big inning sometime in the next two games, then it could lead to the end of their season.