Alex Cobb Reveals First Thoughts On Trade To Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians acquired starting pitcher Alex Cobb in a deal with the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, and Cobb seems thrilled to be joining his new team.
While discussing the trade at his first Guardians press conference, Cobb revealed his initial thoughts on the trade.
"I feel like I’m cheating on an exam or cutting in line," Cobb said. "I got placed on a potential postseason team that has all the aspirations to go deep into the postseason."
That's for sure.
Cleveland entered play on Friday with the best record in baseball at 66-42 and has been surging, having won four straight and seven of its last nine games.
Of course, Cobb comes with a qualifier: he hasn't thrown a pitch in 2024.
The 36-year-old underwent hip surgery last offseason and then suffered a shoulder injury during his rehab, which has set him back quite a bit. The good news is that he will have a rehab start on Saturday and could ultimately join the Guardians' rotation soon.
When healthy, there is no doubt that Cobb is a fine pitcher. He made the All-Star team last year, going 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA. He also boasts a career ERA of 3.85.
Cobb broke into the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2011. Cleveland will represent the fifth team he has played for throughout his MLB tenure.
The Guardians are in desperate need of starting pitching, so we'll see if Cobb can bring anything to the table for the stretch run.