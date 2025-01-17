Analyst Predicts Guardians Top Prospect To Make Quick MLB Debut
The Cleveland Guardians still have some questions to answer as they prepare for Spring Training to begin out in Goodyear, Arizona. One of those unknowns is who will be Cleveland's second baseman for the upcoming season.
The Guardians have several internal options, such as Juan Brito, Tyler Freeman, or Gabriel Arias, to start the season there. But the big elephant in the room is Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick from the 2024 draft.
Jonathan Mayo of MiLB.com recently released his top second-base prospects heading into the 2025 season and placed Bazzana second.
However, the more interesting part was Mayo predicting Bazzana's estimated big league arrival time for Bazzana to come in 2025
It seems unlikely the Bazzana will make his first big league appearance at some point in the first half of the season. He isn't even one of Cleveland's non-roster invites for Spring Training.
But Bazzana said earlier this offseason that he's prepared to quickly move through the Guardians' farm system. He played 27 games with the Lake County Captains (High-A) and ended the season on a high note with their team winning the Midwest League Championship.
If Bazzana appears with the Guardians this season, it would be a pretty quick MLB debut, which would go against the way Cleveland's organization has operated for years.
However, Bazzana is a different type of prospect. He's already 22 years old and, as Mayo pointed out, one of the best overall hitting prospects at his position and in baseball.
Bazzana could truly be a difference-maker for the Guardians come August, September and hopefully into the playoffs.
The Andres Gimenez trade from earlier in the offseason certainly cleared the way for Bazzana to take over as Cleveland's franchise second baseman.
However, will that happen in 2025, or will the Guardians give him a full season at the minor league level?